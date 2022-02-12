Comparing Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) & CION Invt (NYSE:CION)

Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) and CION Invt (NYSE:CION) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Medicus Sciences Acquisition and CION Invt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicus Sciences Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A CION Invt $163.84 million 8.59 -$11.02 million $1.54 8.05

Medicus Sciences Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CION Invt.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and CION Invt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicus Sciences Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00

CION Invt has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Given CION Invt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Invt is more favorable than Medicus Sciences Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CION Invt shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medicus Sciences Acquisition and CION Invt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicus Sciences Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CION Invt 93.55% 8.25% 4.34%

Summary

CION Invt beats Medicus Sciences Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

CION Invt Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.