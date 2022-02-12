Compass Group’s (CPG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($22.43).

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,806.50 ($24.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,371 ($18.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,820.50 ($24.62). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,655.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.66), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($64,963.25).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.