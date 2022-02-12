Conceal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,776.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $16,776.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,152.63 or 0.99870641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00065293 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00244454 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00153036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00301750 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,575,190 coins and its circulating supply is 11,971,113 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

