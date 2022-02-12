Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.03.

Confluent stock traded down $16.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,777,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Confluent by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Confluent by 2,740.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

