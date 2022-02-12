CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
CONSOL Energy stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.
