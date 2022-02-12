CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

