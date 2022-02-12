Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ED stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

