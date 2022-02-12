Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,400.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,516.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,675.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,726.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,711.30. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,259.70 and a one year high of $1,919.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96 and a beta of 0.98.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

