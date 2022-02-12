Contrasting BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) & Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) and Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BELLUS Health and Eli Lilly and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Eli Lilly and 0 3 13 0 2.81

Eli Lilly and has a consensus price target of $292.56, indicating a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Eli Lilly and’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eli Lilly and is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and Eli Lilly and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -49,910.34% -48.37% -45.25% Eli Lilly and 19.71% 102.73% 15.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELLUS Health and Eli Lilly and’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $30,000.00 37,816.81 -$7.01 million N/A N/A Eli Lilly and $28.32 billion 7.96 $6.19 billion $6.14 38.39

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health.

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats BELLUS Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity. The Oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. The Immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. The Neuroscience products consist of Cymbalta, Emgality, Reyvow, and Zyprexa. The Other therapies include Bamlanivimab, Cialis, and Forteo.The company was founded by Eli Lilly on May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.