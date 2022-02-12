Contrasting Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Puxin alerts:

5.7% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Puxin has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puxin and Zhongchao’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million 0.04 -$4.93 million ($2.47) -0.83 Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.71 $4.46 million N/A N/A

Zhongchao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puxin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Puxin and Zhongchao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -47.91% -1,221.55% -34.60% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zhongchao beats Puxin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.