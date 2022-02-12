Cook Protocol Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.38 or 0.06895027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.26 or 1.00072768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

