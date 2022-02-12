CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CXW stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.98. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.