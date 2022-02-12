CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CXW stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.98. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

