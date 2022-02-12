Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 9,854,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,574,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.