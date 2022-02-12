Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Loop Capital

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.12.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,297 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,566,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

