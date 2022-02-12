Covalent 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $104.99 million and $2.03 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.62 or 0.06909505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.33 or 1.00172047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00047315 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00049246 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

