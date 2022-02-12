CPChain (CPC) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $845,703.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00246663 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005396 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

