Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,189 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.