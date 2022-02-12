Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Avnet worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,339,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 159,949 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

