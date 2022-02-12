Credit Suisse AG Purchases 60,199 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Wipro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wipro by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wipro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

WIT opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

