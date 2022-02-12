Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of OneMain worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

