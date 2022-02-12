Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,370 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.55% of SpartanNash worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $26.77 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $962.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

