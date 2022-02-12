Critical Analysis: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Excellon Resources and Endeavour Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83% Endeavour Silver 19.34% 5.55% 4.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Excellon Resources and Endeavour Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endeavour Silver 0 5 3 0 2.38

Endeavour Silver has a consensus price target of $6.98, suggesting a potential upside of 74.38%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Endeavour Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 0.85 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.51 Endeavour Silver $138.46 million 4.93 $1.16 million $0.21 19.05

Endeavour Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

