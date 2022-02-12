Critical Contrast: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) vs. Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.52 $74.41 million ($0.25) -9.48 Moxian $950,000.00 31.02 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.79% -7.76% -6.00% Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Volatility & Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 2 1 1 0 1.75 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 131.01%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Moxian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DouYu International beats Moxian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

