Critical Contrast: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) vs. Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Switch and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 10 1 3.09 Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.42%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Switch.

Risk & Volatility

Switch has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 3.95% 3.90% 0.98% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Switch and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 12.24 $15.54 million $0.17 152.18 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Switch beats Cyxtera Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

