Crypto.com Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $197.95 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $12.49 billion and approximately $197.95 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00104215 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.