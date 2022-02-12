CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 7% Higher

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $39.64. 24,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 474,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Get CS Disco alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,368,024 shares of company stock worth $68,341,598.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.