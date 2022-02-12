Css LLC Il Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 1,584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

