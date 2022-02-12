Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 10,561 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $497,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 70.5% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 598,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NDACU opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

