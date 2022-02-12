Css LLC Il Purchases New Shares in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Renren during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renren stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Renren Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

