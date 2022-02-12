Css LLC Il Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,222,000 after buying an additional 187,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $816,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,107 shares of company stock worth $117,889,001. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

NYSE:BILL opened at $236.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.31. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

