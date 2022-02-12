CTS Co. (CTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

CTS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 150,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,777. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CTS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CTS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CTS by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTS. lowered their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

