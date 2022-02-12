CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE CTS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.39. 150,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. dropped their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CTS by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CTS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CTS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.