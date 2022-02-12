CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.57 million.CTS also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00 to $2.25 EPS.

CTS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 150,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,777. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CTS. cut their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti raised CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lowered CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 151.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

