CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTOF remained flat at $$4.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.20.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

