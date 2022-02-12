CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTTOF remained flat at $$4.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.20.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
