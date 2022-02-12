Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 112,155 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 387.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 112,155 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Garmin worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $76,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.23. 788,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.54. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.71 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

