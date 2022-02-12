Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 72,515 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 993.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,515 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Aravt Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.86. The stock had a trading volume of 359,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.23 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.