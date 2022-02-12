Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 709.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,613 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $17,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in StoneCo by 134.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,459,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,625. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.