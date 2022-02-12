Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $20.47 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,040 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

ALLY stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. 3,283,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

