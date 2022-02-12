Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54,288 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,353. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.