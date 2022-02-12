Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 229,564 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,564 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Under Armour worth $15,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after acquiring an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $13,527,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UAA traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $17.51. 23,761,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

