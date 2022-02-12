Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday.

CGEM opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Cullinan Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

