Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.31.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a PE ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. Cutera has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

