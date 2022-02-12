CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.98)-($0.64) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $582-598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.41 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.93. The company had a trading volume of 867,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,266. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.