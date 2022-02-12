CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $154.93 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average of $162.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.56.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

