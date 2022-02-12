CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.98)-($0.64) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $582-598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.41 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.56.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.93. 867,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average of $162.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CyberArk Software stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

