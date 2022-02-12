Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:DAC opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. Danaos has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaos will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 103.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

