Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

