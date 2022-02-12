Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DDOG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $7,155,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,264,000 after acquiring an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,772,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,956,000 after acquiring an additional 269,409 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

