Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 18,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.