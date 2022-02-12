Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €180.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €180.00 ($206.90) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 339.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($196.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($131.03) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($183.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €148.94 ($171.19).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €41.00 ($47.13) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 1 year high of €141.95 ($163.16).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.