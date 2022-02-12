Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 109.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 676,623 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 7.7% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned 0.17% of Dell Technologies worth $134,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 58,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

DELL stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. 2,449,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

